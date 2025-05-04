Police on Saturday arrested a man, 27, for allegedly abandoning a body that was found in a bag in his house in Kawasaki.
The body was identified as that of Asahi Okazaki, a 20-year-old part-timer and Kawasaki resident, who was once a girlfriend of the suspect, Hideyuki Shirai, according to the Kanagawa Prefectural Police department.
Shirai admitted to the allegations in police questioning and said he was formerly in a dating relationship with Okazaki. The Kanagawa police will continue their investigations into the case, suspecting that Shirai knows about circumstances surrounding the death of the woman.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.