Police on Saturday arrested a man, 27, for allegedly abandoning a body that was found in a bag in his house in Kawasaki.

The body was identified as that of Asahi Okazaki, a 20-year-old part-timer and Kawasaki resident, who was once a girlfriend of the suspect, Hideyuki Shirai, according to the Kanagawa Prefectural Police department.

Shirai admitted to the allegations in police questioning and said he was formerly in a dating relationship with Okazaki. The Kanagawa police will continue their investigations into the case, suspecting that Shirai knows about circumstances surrounding the death of the woman.