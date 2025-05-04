A man arrested for attempted murder after plowing his car into elementary school children in Osaka last week told police that he dislikes people living without hardship, investigative sources said Sunday.

The Osaka Prefectural Police Department is investigating how and why the 28-year-old suspect, Yuki Yazawa, committed the assault.

In the incident that took place on a road in the city of Osaka around 1:35 p.m. on Thursday, seven elementary school children on their way home were hit by an SUV driven by Yazawa and suffered injuries.

Yazawa voluntarily quit his job as radiographer late last month, according to the sources.

He rented the SUV at a rental car shop near Shin-Osaka Station on Tuesday. Yazawa did not return the vehicle to the shop by the deadline of 8 a.m. Thursday and used it in the attack, the sources said.

Yazawa has told the Osaka police, "I was fed up with everything, so I tried to kill elementary school children by ramming my car into them."