For the second time in a week, voters in a prominent U.S. ally angered by President Donald Trump punished conservatives and re-elected a left-leaning incumbent.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was poised to win the largest victory for his center-left Labor Party since 1946, both in terms of two-party preferred and overall seat count. He’s the first Australian leader to win consecutive elections in more than two decades, and the only one to increase his party’s vote share after one term since World War II.

"We do not need to beg, or borrow, or copy from anywhere else,” Albanese said in his victory speech on Saturday night. "We do not seek our inspiration overseas. We find it right here, in our values and in our people.”