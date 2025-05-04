Singapore’s ruling party secured a convincing victory in Saturday’s election as voters worried about rising costs and a worsening global economic climate rallied behind incumbent Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his first electoral test since taking office a year ago.

Official results from the nation’s elections department showed the People’s Action Party (PAP) winning 87 of the 97 seats up for grabs. The opposition Workers’ Party claimed 10 seats, the same number they had in the previous parliament, which had fewer total seats.

Wong thanked supporters in his district early on Sunday for the "strong mandate” they gave him and the party, and later pledged to redouble efforts to tackle cost of living pressures.