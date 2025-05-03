U.S. officials have prepared a set of options for U.S. President Donald Trump to increase economic pressure on Russia, according to people familiar with the matter, as Russian President Vladimir Putin drags his feet over attempts to end the war in Ukraine.

The people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, cautioned that Trump has made no decision yet as diplomatic efforts were ongoing. They declined to detail what options are on the table and said any decision was for the president alone.

Ukraine and its allies have been urging the U.S. to increase pressure on Moscow, including through more restrictions on energy exports and oil revenues, to force it into a ceasefire on terms proposed by Trump. The U.S. and European Union have already imposed an unprecedented level of sanctions on Moscow since its February 2022 full-scale invasion, but have been unable to force Putin to stop the fighting.