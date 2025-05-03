Top diplomat, foreign aid chief, national archivist and now national security adviser. Marco Rubio's expanding resume underscores U.S. President Donald Trump's increasing trust in the former Florida senator, officials said.

Trump said on Thursday that his national security adviser Mike Waltz would move on to become U.N. ambassador, weeks after Waltz added a journalist from The Atlantic to a Signal chat where top officials were discussing military strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

In his place, Trump named Rubio as his top national security aide on an interim basis, the latest instance of the president turning to the man he once disparaged as Little Marco and labeled a con artist to take on crucial tasks in his administration.