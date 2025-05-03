The experience of surviving the battle of Imphal in northeastern India during World War II has never left Tetsuo Sato, a 105-year-old former Japanese soldier.

"War must never happen again, absolutely not," Sato said in an interview ahead of the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, referring to the Imphal operation, known as one of the most reckless battles waged by the Imperial Japanese Army.

The path along which the Japanese soldiers retreated was called "skeleton road" because so many troops had lost their lives to hunger and disease.