Nestled between mountains in Indian-administered Kashmir, teachers lead school children in the village of Churanda in morning prayers, asking that the sound of swaying walnut trees and cooing birds not be replaced by the roaring of artillery.

Though children attended class as usual, "fear among the parents is running high” said teacher Farooq Ahmad, following a deadly attack on tourists which many on both sides of the line of control that divides the region worry could lead to conflict.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir, and countless clashes at the border over the decades. So residents have become used to watching and waiting with dread when tensions between the neighbors soar.