Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's center-left Labor Party was projected to win over the conservative opposition, Sky News Australia and the Australian Broadcasting Corp. (ABC) said as early vote counting showed Labor in a strong position.

Broadcasters Sky News Australia and Seven projected that the conservative Liberal and National coalition could not win government, based on early counting, while ABC's election analyst Antony Green said Labor had won.

Cost-of-living pressures and concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's volatile policies had been among the top issues on voters minds.