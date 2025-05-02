Some European tech workers who might once have headed to the United States are looking at defense startups closer to home. Others are rushing back to Europe from jobs abroad.

A sense of patriotism stirred by the war in Ukraine and U.S. President Donald Trump's upending of security alliances is a motivation for many, as well as the opportunity to make money as European governments boost military spending.

For others, it's the appeal of working on cutting-edge battlefield applications that use artificial intelligence.