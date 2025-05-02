Rescuers have recovered the body of a truck driver who was swallowed by a huge sinkhole in Saitama Prefecture three months ago, an official said on Friday.

A road in the city of Yashio caved in during morning rush hour in late January while the 74-year-old man was driving his truck on it.

The sinkhole, which was caused by corroded sewerage pipes, was reportedly 16 meters deep in February.