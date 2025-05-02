Princess Aiko will visit the city of Nanao and the town of Shika in Ishikawa Prefecture in mid-May to see how efforts to recover from the Noto Peninsula Earthquake have progressed there, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako has never visited a disaster-hit area before.

She was initially scheduled to visit makeshift stores and other places on a two-day trip in September last year to the Noto Peninsula city and town struggling to recover from the magnitude-7.6 earthquake on Jan. 1 the same year. The trip was canceled, however, after heavy rain caused further damage there.

The Imperial Household Agency and the Ishikawa Prefectural Government have since been planning to reschedule her visit.