Central Nippon Expressway said Friday it will not ask drivers to pay tolls it failed to collect when the electronic toll collection system was not available on some expressways in Japan due to a glitch in April.

The company previously asked the affected drivers to pay the fees. Those who have already have done so will be reimbursed with prepaid cards.

The glitch occurred about half past midnight on April 6, making the ETC system unavailable on roads including the Tomei and Chuo expressways. About 960,000 vehicles are estimated to have been affected by the problem, which lasted some 38 hours.