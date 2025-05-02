An employee at the Imperial Household Agency has been dismissed for allegedly stealing ¥3.6 million set aside for personal expenses for Emperor Naruhito and his family.

The chamberlain committed the theft on several occasions between November 2023 and March this year, admitting that the money was used to make a living. The chamberlain, who is under 30, has already fully repaid the stolen funds.

According to the agency, another employee in his 40s who was tasked with managing such funds in January this year noticed discrepancies between the accounting book and cash balance.

After discovering a ¥30,000 discrepancy in March during a probe, the employee confronted the chamberlain who was on night duty, with the latter admitting to the thefts.

The employee in his 40s has been slapped with a 10% pay cut for one month for lax management.

"We deeply regret this unacceptable act by a member of the agency who supports the activities of the Imperial Family," Yasuhiko Nishimura, grand steward of the agency, said in a statement.

Apologizing to the Emperor and other imperial family members, Nishimura said, "We'll work to prevent similar incidents from happening again by strictly maintaining discipline."