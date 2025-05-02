A man died on Friday after a wind turbine blade fell at a park in the city of Akita.

A passerby made an emergency call at around 10:15 a.m., saying a blade broke off of a wind turbine at Araya Seaside Park.

Rescuers rushed to the scene and found the man unconscious with a head injury. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead. The police are investigating the connection between his death and the broken blade.

According to police, Takashi Shishido, 81, of the city of Akita was discovered roughly 1 meter away from the fallen blade.

The local meteorological observatory had issued a strong wind warning in the city from Friday morning.

