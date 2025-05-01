After a controversial deal with El Salvador, the United States is negotiating more arrangements to send migrants to third countries, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said Wednesday, with Rwanda apparently on the list.

"I say this unapologetically — we are actively searching for other countries to take people from third countries," Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a Cabinet meeting led by Trump.

"That's not just El Salvador. We are working with other countries to say, 'We want to send you some of the most despicable human beings to your countries,'" he said.