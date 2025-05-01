U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged that his sweeping tariff program had risked imperiling him politically, but said he would not rush deals to appease nervous investors during a town hall on Wednesday.

"Yeah,” Trump said when asked by NewsNation host Bill O’Reilly if he agreed that his tariff proposals had a perception problem. "But I’m a honest guy, and we have to save the country.”

Trump went on to agree there was a significant political risk to his efforts, and that they could result in Republicans losing control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections if those perceptions don’t change — but said he remained determined to push on.