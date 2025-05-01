Contraction? What contraction? As far as U.S. President Donald Trump and his Cabinet were concerned on Wednesday all was well with the economy — and with everything else too.

News that the U.S. economy unexpectedly shrank amid the chaos of Trump's tariffs did not stop his top team from heaping praise on the president at a meeting the day after his 100th day back in power.

In a nationalistic touch, red and black baseball caps embroidered with the words "Gulf of America" were placed in front of each senior official around the huge wooden Cabinet table at the White House.