A federal judge lifted her weeklong pause on litigation that seeks to require the Trump administration to say what it has done to facilitate the return of a Maryland resident deported by mistake to an El Salvador prison.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ruled Wednesday that the government must answer questions on its efforts to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States. Xinis had paused the case on April 23, after the Trump administration said it engaged in "appropriate diplomatic discussions” with El Salvador about Abrego Garcia.

At the time, that marked a dramatic change in position after President Donald Trump and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele had previously said they had no power to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S. But on Tuesday, Trump reiterated in an interview with ABC News that it’s not his decision to make.