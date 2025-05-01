Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Wednesday that rapidly spreading wildfires near Jerusalem could reach the city, as he declared the situation a "national emergency."

Thick plumes of smoke billowed above highways near Jerusalem as firefighters rushed to control wildfires that have injured several people and prompted the military to deploy troops to help the firefighters.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue agency reported that hundreds of civilians were at risk from the worst brushfires in years.