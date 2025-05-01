One in 12 people employed at companies and other entities in Japan feel lonely at work, and the proportion increases for those who work long hours, a study by researchers from the University of Tokyo and others have found.

Working long hours is believed to be causing loneliness by worsening people's mental health and restricting their family life.

University of Tokyo Project Professor Norito Kawakami and other researchers conducted an online survey last October covering people the age of 20 and over who work at domestic corporations, organizations and government offices. They collected responses on loneliness at work from some 24,000 people and analyzed the result by industry and working hours.