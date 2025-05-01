An Israeli tourist was asked to sign a document stating that he had not committed war crimes when he checked in at a Kyoto guesthouse in April, prompting the Israeli ambassador to Japan to lodge a protest against the Kyoto governor for discrimination.

According to a letter sent by the ambassador and obtained by The Japan Times, when the tourist checked in at Wind Villa guesthouse in the city of Kyoto, he was given the document to sign after presenting his passport to the manager.

The letter stated that the tourist was told that only Israeli and Russian nationals are asked to sign the form.