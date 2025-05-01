The India Pavilion at the Expo 2025 in Osaka opened Thursday, 18 days after the start of the six-month event in the city.

It features space exploration technologies and information technologies, areas in which the South Asian country has excelled. Local handicrafts are also on display.

A highlight at the pavilion is a model of the Chandrayaan-3 unmanned probe, which made an unprecedented landing near the moon's south pole in 2023. Visitors can also watch a video introducing the history of India's space research.

The India Pavilion is a Type X pavilion, meaning Japan built its basic structure and each participating country then prepares its exterior and interior.

As the Brunei Pavilion was also launched on Thursday, Nepal is the only participating nation that has yet to open its pavilion as of the day.

The expo, which opened April 13, is set to run through Oct. 13.