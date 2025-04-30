U.S. and British forces conducted a joint military operation in Yemen on Tuesday, according to Britain's Ministry of Defence, which said the operation was against a Houthi military target responsible for making drones like those used to attack shipping.

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the intensification of U.S. strikes on Yemen last month, with his administration saying it will continue assaulting Iran-backed Houthi rebels until they stop attacking Red Sea shipping. Britain and the U.S. have also previously conducted joint operations and strikes in Yemen. The British statement said intelligence analysis identified a cluster of buildings located some 24 km south of Yemen's capital Sanaa that were used by the Houthis to manufacture drones of the type used to attack ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. It did not mention details about any casualties.

The strike was conducted after dark, when the likelihood of any civilians being in the area was reduced, the British statement said, adding that its aircraft returned safely. There was no immediate U.S. military comment.