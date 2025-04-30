Japan’s atomic watchdog cleared the first nuclear restart since 2021, a shot in the arm for the government’s effort to increase power generation from the energy source and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority on Wednesday approved a preliminary report saying Hokkaido Electric Power’s Tomari No. 3 reactor meets post-Fukushima safety rules, according to a live stream of the hearing. Hokkaido Electric’s president said in March that he expected the unit to restart in 2027.

Although the government recently approved a new energy strategy to maximize the use of nuclear power, restarts of units shuttered following the 2011 Fukushima disaster have been slow. Fewer than half of Japan’s 33 operable reactors have resumed due to lengthy regulatory checks and upgrades, as well as local opposition.

After a public comment period, the regulator’s report will be subject to formal approval. The Tomari reactor has been shut since 2012.