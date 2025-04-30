With his black uniform jacket slung rakishly over his shoulders and his feet propped up on a Japanese school desk as he held court with his crew, Jason Wu was taking great satisfaction in being a juvenile delinquent.

The 29-year-old New Yorker was participating in a one-day mock school experience at "Kimino High School" for foreign tourists in Japan. It's designed to appeal to anime fans like Wu and his wife as well as those simply curious about cultural differences in education.

At a repurposed school about 60 km southeast of Tokyo, participants pay about ¥35,000 ($245) to dress in classic Japanese school uniforms and attend calligraphy and other lessons. In gym class, they play traditional Japanese sports day group competitions like tug-of-war or throwing bean bags high into a net basket.