Tapple, a popular Japanese dating app, on Wednesday launched a new feature that allows users to verify their unmarried status via their government-issued identification My Number card — a first in the country.
With the app boasting over 20 million users, worries about dishonest relationship statuses were common.
According to a survey conducted by Tapple, over half of the nearly 5,500 respondents — 53.8% of men and 68.6% of women — have previously expressed concerns about whether the people they meet on the app might be married. The survey also found that nearly all female respondents and over 80% of male respondents said they want proof the people they match with are single. Similarly, around 80% of respondents expressed an interest in being able to verify their own single status to ease any doubts others may have about their availability.
