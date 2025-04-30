In a tiny studio, a former Wall Street banker and an ex-aviation executive are doing what critics say is lacking in Singapore's tightly managed media landscape — giving opposition politicians unfiltered airtime ahead of an upcoming election.

The popular podcast Yah Lah But — a colloquial Singlish way of saying "Yes, but" — promises "the most uncensored conversations and interviews from the much-censored country of Singapore," according to its YouTube description.

The show is part of a growing wave of podcasts deep-diving into the affluent city-state's politics, providing alternative coverage of the May 3 polls.