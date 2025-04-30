Pakistan's information minister said early Wednesday that Islamabad had "credible intelligence" India was planning an imminent military strike and he vowed a "decisive response," as worries grow of a spiraling conflict following a deadly attack in Kashmir.

The statement by Attaullah Tarar — issued shortly before 2:00 am local time — came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a closed-door meeting the previous day with army and security chiefs, at which he gave the military "complete operational freedom" to respond to the attack, a senior government source said.

"Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours using the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext," Tarar said on X.