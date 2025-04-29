Canadians were voting Monday to choose a leader to confront Donald Trump's trade war and annexation threats, which the U.S. president renewed in an election day message that drew immediate rebukes.

The Liberal Party, led by new Prime Minister Mark Carney, was trailing Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives until Trump's attacks on Canada sparked a wave of patriotism and a sudden reversal in poll forecasts.

Trump inserted himself into Canadian politics again on election day with a social media post saying Canada would face "ZERO TARIFFS" if it "becomes the cherished 51st state."