U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs could push Asian nations closer to China and destabilize regional security, Japan’s ruling party policy chief warned, calling for stronger defense ties between Washington and Tokyo.

"Many Asian countries have taken the same stance toward China as the U.S. and Japan, but they are now feeling very uneasy over the Trump tariffs,” said Liberal Democratic Party Policy Chief Itsunori Onodera at a Hudson Institute event Monday in Washington.

"More countries may distance themselves from the U.S. and move closer to China — and that’s not an outcome Japan would wish for,” he added.