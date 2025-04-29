The personal belongings of a man who died at age 26 in the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima on the same day he joined the now-defunct Imperial Japanese military will be displayed at a relative's home from Tuesday.

Michiko Takagaki, 79, decided to display the belongings of Takayoshi Tatara as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. "We have a responsibility as people who have survived until today," Takagaki said. "I had to do something."

At 8 a.m. on Aug. 6, 1945, Tatara enlisted in a regional artillery replacement unit based in the city. Just 15 minutes later, an atomic bomb was dropped some 700 meters away.