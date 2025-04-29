More than half of the tourist destinations in India's insurgency-torn Kashmir region have been closed to the public from Tuesday, according to a government order, in a bid to tighten security after last week's attack on holiday-makers.

The assailants segregated men, asked their names and targeted Hindus before shooting them at close range in the Pahalgam area, killing 26 people, officials and survivors said.

India has identified two of the three attackers as "terrorists" from Pakistan waging a violent revolt in Muslim-majority Kashmir. Pakistan has denied any role and called for a neutral probe.