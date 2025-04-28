U.S. efforts to help Ukraine protect itself against Russian cyberattacks have been curtailed amid wide-ranging disruption by the Trump administration, raising concerns about the erosion of vital defenses against Kremlin-backed hackers.

Cuts and funding pauses to U.S. government agencies and programs, which started shortly after the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January, have been felt globally. But their impact has been particularly pronounced in Ukraine, where the Trump administration has upended critical U.S. support — including military shipments and, at times, intelligence sharing — and is pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept a peace deal that critics have called tilted toward Russia.

In the last five years or so, the U.S. Agency for International Development alone has committed more than $200 million for cybersecurity aid to Ukraine. The National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command have also provided assistance.