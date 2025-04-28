With clouds gathering over western Kenya ahead of the rainy season, people typically prepare to spray their homes with insecticide to kill the malaria-carrying mosquitoes sure to swarm when the downpours come.

But now, the people of Busia and Migori counties will not have this life-saving protection.

The Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) campaign was canceled after the United States withdrew crucial funding that supported Amref Health Africa, the charity charged with implementing the scheme.