Voter discontent with U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic stewardship is sinking his popularity as he approaches the symbolic 100-day mark of his second term, ratcheting up pressure on congressional Republicans to pass his tax plan.

A flurry of polls in recent days from NBC, CNN, New York Times/Siena, ABC News and Fox News, among others, each reveal the same theme: Voters perceive Trump to be falling short on his core campaign promise to strengthen the economy. The president’s helter-skelter rollout of tariffs in early April sent global markets into shock.

A CNN poll released Sunday showed that just 39% of Americans approve of how Trump has steered the economy, the lowest of his two terms in the White House. An NBC News poll showed tariffs were also deeply unpopular, with just 39% of respondents agreeing with Trump’s tariffs rollout.