Some 45% of full-time employees in Japan are “quiet quitters” — workers doing the bare minimum to meet their job requirements — according to a survey by job-matching company Mynavi.

Among 3,000 respondents age 20 to 59, this attitude to work was most common among the younger generation: 46.7% of those in their 20s said that they were quiet quitters, reflecting a less-motivated workforce more focused on work-life balance.

“We can see that ‘quiet quitting’ is becoming the new norm,” commented Akari Asahina, a researcher at the Mynavi Career Research Lab. "As values are becoming more diverse, it's important for companies to accept the diverse values of individuals and offer flexible work styles that fit them."