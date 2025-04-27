Hamas is open to an agreement to end the war in Gaza that would see all hostages released while securing a five-year truce, an official said Saturday as the group's negotiators held talks with mediators.

A Hamas delegation visited Cairo to discuss with Egyptian mediators ways out of the 18-month war while, on the ground, rescuers said Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 35 people.

Nearly eight weeks into an Israeli aid blockade, the United Nations says food and medical supplies are running out in the territory.