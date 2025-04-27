A campaign to gather signatures was held in Tokyo on Saturday to call for the return of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago.

Some 20 people participated in the campaign in Tokyo's Ginza district, including Takuya Yokota, 56, the leader of a group of abductee families, and his twin brother, Tetsuya. Megumi Yokota, the older sister of Takuya and Tetsuya, was abducted by North Korean agents in 1977 when she was 13.

The participants also included members of an organization of people supporting the abductee families. It was the first time in 12 years that the family group and the supporter organization held a signature campaign together.