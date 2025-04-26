Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday discussed the "possibility" of direct talks with Ukraine in a meeting with a U.S. envoy, the Kremlin said, while President Donald Trump claimed the warring parties were "very close to a deal."

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again rejected suggestions that Ukraine give up Crimea and the talks between Putin and U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff came just after a top Russian general was killed in a car bomb attack outside Moscow.

Arriving in Rome late Friday to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, Trump said it had been "a good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine.