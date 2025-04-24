A survey has found high levels of an organic compound of a group of chemicals known as PFAS in the blood of former and current workers at Daikin Industries' Yodogawa plant in Osaka Prefecture, it was announced Wednesday.

In the survey, a team including Kyoto University checked the blood of about 1,200 people, such as plant workers and residents living near the factory, which had used PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances often called "forever chemicals" for their persistence in the environment.

The team found high levels of a type of PFAS called PFOA, or perfluorooctanoic acid, in the blood of workers. The PFOA levels for seven current and former employees were about 38 times those for residents. Of the seven, three showed signs of interstitial lung disease.