About 2,300, or 75%, of the post offices across Japan have improperly conducted mandatory alcohol and health checks on delivery drivers, Japan Post said Wednesday.

The irregularities included fabricating records without conducting the checks.

"We thought the checks were properly conducted because there were proper documents," Japan Post President Tetsuya Senda said at a news conference. "We deeply regret the lack of governance to check the reality."

Japan Post conducted the nationwide survey after it was discovered in January that a post office in Hyogo Prefecture had failed to conduct the checks.

The transport ministry plans to audit Japan Post and consider administrative punishment, while the internal affairs ministry has ordered the company to report preventive measures.

In fiscal 2024, which ended in March, there were four cases of drunk driving by postal drivers, including one in Yokohama.

To prevent a reoccurrence, Japan Post began requiring face-to-face checks this month and will promote the digitalization of the checks, including conducting them in front of security cameras.