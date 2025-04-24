The total number of visitors to the 2025 World Exposition in the city of Osaka, which began on April 13, has reached 1 million, the official association for the expo said Wednesday.

At a ceremony to mark the milestone on the day, commemorative gifts, including a stuffed toy of Myaku-Myaku, the expo's official character, were presented to the 1 millionth visitor, Makoto Miyamori, 37.

"I'm very happy," said Miyamori, a resident of Osaka who came with his family. "I want to visit the U.S. and Nordic pavilions. This is my lucky day."

The association is aiming for 28.2 million visitors to the Expo, which will close on Oct. 13.

"We're off to a good start," Hiroyuki Ishige, secretary-general of the association, told reporters.