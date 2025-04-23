Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Kyiv was ready for talks with Moscow "in any format" once a ceasefire is set, while the Financial Times reported President Vladimir Putin had offered to halt Russia's invasion at the current front lines.

Both sides are trying to demonstrate progress toward ending Russia's war in Ukraine, now well into its fourth year, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he could walk away from efforts to make peace if there is no breakthrough.

"We are ready to record that after a ceasefire, we are ready to sit down in any format so that there are no dead ends," Zelenskyy told reporters in the presidential office in Kyiv.