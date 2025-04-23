U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has done most everything so far that President Donald Trump hoped he would — purging the military of its purported "woke” ideology, expanding its role in immigration enforcement and vowing an "America First” approach toward allies.

At least until now, that’s been enough to keep Trump on Hegseth’s side, even as the veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and former Fox News host keeps courting controversy.

First there was the sharing of sensitive details about an impending U.S. attack on Houthi militants on Signal, an unsecured commercial chat platform, with other administration officials and a reporter who was inadvertently added to the group.