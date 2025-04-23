Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for his first visit to China since becoming the head of the junior member of Japan's ruling coalition.

On the first day of his visit, Saito met with Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee.

Saito expressed his appreciation for the Chinese side's warm welcome, and Liu stressed that the Japanese and Chinese ruling parties should promote a mutually beneficial strategic relationship between the two countries to contribute to world peace, stability and prosperity.

Saito is the first Komeito leader to visit China since the November 2023 visit by Natsuo Yamaguchi.

Carrying a letter from Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saito will meet with senior Chinese officials before returning home on Thursday.

Saito and Chinese officials are expected to discuss China's resumption of imports of Japanese fishery products and the possible establishment of an Asian version of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.