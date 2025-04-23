Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s decision to tentatively lower gasoline prices by ¥10 ($0.07) per liter drew ire from opposition parties calling for axing the provisional gasoline tax, which adds about ¥25 per liter to pump prices.

On Tuesday evening, Ishiba told reporters that the government plans to tentatively lower gasoline prices starting May 22 until an agreement is reached on the details of abolishing the provisional gasoline tax, which imposes an additional ¥25.1 per liter on gasoline to fund road construction.

Ishiba made the remark after receiving a similar proposal from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito.