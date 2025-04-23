The number of new acute respiratory infection, or ARI, cases reported at some 3,000 designated medical institutions across Japan was 181,270 in the week through April 13, a new national institute said Tuesday.

This was the first tally of such cases since ARI, a general term for cold and other symptoms, was designated as a Category V disease under the infectious diseases control law.

The government aims to swiftly detect unknown illnesses by monitoring ARI cases on a regular basis.

According to the Japan Institute for Health Security, created this month by integrating the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and the National Center for Global Health and Medicine, the number of ARI patients per medical institution in the reporting week stood at 49.39. By prefecture, Tochigi logged the highest figure, at 94.13, and Kochi posted the lowest figure, at 27.37.

The number of ARI patients will be released every Tuesday, and the overview of the ARI situation in Japan will be updated every Friday.

Health minister Takamaro Fukuoka told a news conference Tuesday that his ministry aims to warn against infectious diseases early and take appropriate measures.