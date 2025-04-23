Charities and developing nations are grappling with funding shortfalls in public health programs after U.S. President Donald Trump slashed U.S. foreign aid commitments.

But those hoping that China might step in to fill the gap are likely to be disappointed, as exclusive data analyzing its foreign aid commitments of the last two decades show.

For one, China’s total grant and loan commitments of $9.76 billion in the decade up to 2022 are less than the $12 billion that the U.S. spent on global health projects in 2024 alone, according to data provided by William & Mary’s AidData research lab.