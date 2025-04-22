The rhino lay frozen in the sand, its grey legs stiff, glassy eyes open, horn crudely sawed off.
A dead giraffe slumped nearby and a lion's twisted body to the right — a tableau of devastation.
Three figures in white hazmat suits tip-toed through the dust, marking every footprint. They were not first responders to another poaching tragedy, but students at South Africa's Wildlife Forensic Academy, a training center aiming to fight poaching by teaching investigation skills to rangers, conservation officers and law enforcement.
